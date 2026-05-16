PDS consolidated net profit rises 21.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 3519.03 croreNet profit of PDS rose 21.71% to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 3519.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3525.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.81% to Rs 111.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 13110.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12577.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3519.033525.77 0 13110.0812577.99 4 OPM %3.423.95 -2.923.63 - PBDT114.58119.62 -4 336.35379.23 -11 PBT78.3184.10 -7 205.45268.49 -23 NP49.0540.30 22 111.69156.89 -29
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:14 AM IST