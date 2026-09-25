Pearl Global Industries jumps after outlining FY30 growth plans

Pearl Global Industries rose 3.50% to Rs 1,317.50 after the company outlined its growth plans and FY30 targets at its Investor Day.

The company has set a revenue target of Rs 9,000-10,000 crore by FY30, compared with Rs 5,025 crore in FY26. Adjusted EBITDA is targeted at Rs 1,080-1,400 crore, compared with Rs 468 crore in FY26. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve to 12%-14% from 9.3%.

Pearl Global expects average Free on Board (FOB) realisation to increase to Rs 660-670 by FY30 from Rs 640 in FY26. Management said revenue growth is expected to be supported by stronger relationships with existing customers, higher customer wallet share, addition of new customers, product portfolio expansion, improved plant efficiency and better delivery and design capabilities.

The company plans total capex of Rs 675-725 crore through FY30. Of this, Rs 325-350 crore will be invested in capacity expansion across geographies. Another Rs 350-375 crore is earmarked for backward integration, including knitting and dyeing processing facilities.

Annual manufacturing capacity is expected to increase to 170-175 million pieces by FY30 from 100.8 million pieces in FY26. Capacity utilisation is targeted at 80%. In-house capacity is expected to rise to 128-131 million pieces, while partnership capacity is projected to increase to 42-44 million pieces by FY30.

Pearl Global said it is ahead of some of its earlier targets. FY26 revenue stood at Rs 5,025 crore, while Q1 FY27 revenue was Rs 1,528 crore. The company expects its Rs 6,000 crore FY28 revenue target to be achieved well ahead of plan. Its Rs 580 crore FY28 adjusted EBITDA target is also expected to be achieved ahead of schedule.

The company reported annual capacity of 100.8 million pieces in FY26, with 78 million pieces shipped during the year. Its manufacturing footprint spans India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and Guatemala.

Pearl Global also highlighted its diversified manufacturing footprint as a factor supporting supply-chain flexibility. The company said its production can be optimised across countries based on demand, costs, tariffs and trade conditions.

Management expects higher volumes, capacity expansion, backward integration and new product categories to support margin expansion. The company expects ROCE to move above 22% by FY30.

In Q1FY2027, the company's consolidated net profit rose 48.20% to Rs 100.51 crore while net sales rose 24.46% to Rs 1528.26 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

Pearl Global Industries is one of India's largest listed garment exporters, with manufacturing operations across South Asia, including India and Bangladesh; Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Indonesia; and Central America, including Guatemala.

Earlier this month, the company announced the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility and the expansion of its sustainable laundry capacity in Bangladesh. The new facility adds around 7 million pieces of annual garment capacity at optimum utilisation, taking the company's total installed manufacturing capacity to around 108 million pieces per annum.

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