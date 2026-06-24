Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

K P R Mill Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Aether Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2026.

K P R Mill Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Aether Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2026.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd surged 10.71% to Rs 2088.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4699 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd soared 10.32% to Rs 1247.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57500 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd spiked 8.90% to Rs 34.99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd gained 8.29% to Rs 425.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67462 shares in the past one month.

Aether Industries Ltd advanced 6.52% to Rs 1325. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13665 shares in the past one month.

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