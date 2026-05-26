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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pearl Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 10.27% to Rs 5.59 crore

Net Loss of Pearl Polymers reported to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 19.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.596.23 -10 19.7021.97 -10 OPM %-53.31-47.19 --37.21-36.05 - PBDT-4.11-4.46 8 -4.43-4.78 7 PBT-4.23-4.58 8 -4.92-5.27 7 NP-4.08-4.43 8 -4.77-5.12 7

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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