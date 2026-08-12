Pearl Polymers standalone net profit declines 18.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 5.04 crore

Net profit of Pearl Polymers declined 18.69% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.044.92-27.18-29.272.473.012.352.892.352.89

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