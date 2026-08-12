Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Polymers standalone net profit declines 18.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Pearl Polymers standalone net profit declines 18.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 5.04 crore

Net profit of Pearl Polymers declined 18.69% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.044.92 2 OPM %-27.18-29.27 -PBDT2.473.01 -18 PBT2.352.89 -19 NP2.352.89 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Standard Batteries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Standard Batteries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dhoot Transmission IPO subscribed 74.21 times

Dhoot Transmission IPO subscribed 74.21 times

Krystal Integrated Services acquires 100% stake in Citelum India

Krystal Integrated Services acquires 100% stake in Citelum India

Ampere launches upgraded Magnus G Max e-scooter

Ampere launches upgraded Magnus G Max e-scooter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST