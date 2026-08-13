Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit rises 11.68% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 49.28 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 11.68% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 49.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.2839.95 23 OPM %7.498.74 -PBDT4.874.36 12 PBT4.513.97 14 NP3.252.91 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:18 AM IST