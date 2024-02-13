Peeti Securities standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 6.87 croreNet profit of Peeti Securities declined 43.48% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6.877.21 -5 OPM %0.733.19 -PBDT0.170.31 -45 PBT0.150.30 -50 NP0.130.23 -43
