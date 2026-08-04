Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 52.53% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 50.69% to Rs 40.22 croreNet profit of Pelatro rose 52.53% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.69% to Rs 40.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.2226.69 51 OPM %19.6221.73 -PBDT7.165.29 35 PBT5.713.78 51 NP5.433.56 53
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST