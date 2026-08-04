Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 52.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 52.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 50.69% to Rs 40.22 crore

Net profit of Pelatro rose 52.53% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.69% to Rs 40.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.2226.69 51 OPM %19.6221.73 -PBDT7.165.29 35 PBT5.713.78 51 NP5.433.56 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 47.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 47.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 12.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 12.66% in the June 2026 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 81.38% in the June 2026 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 81.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST