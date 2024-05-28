Peninsula Land consolidated net profit declines 53.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.87% to Rs 113.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 32.72% to Rs 128.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.84% to Rs 572.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1000.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Peninsula Land declined 53.41% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.87% to Rs 113.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.113.47145.24572.041000.7126.7519.5522.3810.5026.1927.3399.7182.8825.1326.7890.9580.2324.5152.61128.7897.03