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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pennar Industries to invest further Rs 5.80 cr in JV solar modules company

Pennar Industries to invest further Rs 5.80 cr in JV solar modules company

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Pennar Industries will invest Rs 5.80 crore in single tranche in the paid up equity share capital of ZAP91 Solar India, a joint venture company of Pennar Industries.

The additional investment is being made to fund the completion of the module manufacturing plant, including commissioning and commencement of commercial production.

The joint venture company will focus on the manufacture and sale of solar modules.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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