Peoples Investment standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Peoples Investment declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.040.0550.0080.000.020.040.020.040.020.03

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