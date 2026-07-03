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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pepcart Logistics partners with Shiprocket for its B2B biz

Pepcart Logistics partners with Shiprocket for its B2B biz

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Pepcart Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TCC Concept, today announced a landmark B2B partnership with Shiprocket, India's leading e-commerce technology enablement platform. Under the agreement, Pepcart will provide a dedicated first-mile pickup, last-mile delivery, and white-glove assembly for big-box and large-format products flowing through Shiprocket's network.

This milestone marks a significant expansion of Pepcart's Logistics-as-a-Service (LaaS) journey. The platform has been operational for over a decade and has successfully managed end-to-end supply chains for a robust cohort of leading D2C brands across the furniture, home decor, and kids' categories and has been professionally run with industry experts and highly trained blue collar staff of 500+ people. The Shiprocket alliance cements Pepcart's position as a leading provider of LaaS and incorporated the company's proven operational model into high gear within the B2B business model.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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