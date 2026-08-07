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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 57.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 57.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 28.54 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac declined 57.85% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.5429.68 -4 OPM %4.807.38 -PBDT1.312.20 -40 PBT0.671.61 -58 NP0.511.21 -58

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST