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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 29.65 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac rose 13.24% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 29.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 3.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.24% to Rs 113.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.6531.61 -6 113.73113.46 0 OPM %5.364.87 -6.075.67 - PBDT1.551.53 1 6.816.46 5 PBT0.900.95 -5 4.334.25 2 NP0.770.68 13 3.153.15 0

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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