Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit declines 38.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 63.23 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 38.41% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 63.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.63.2353.5517.3519.969.5311.315.998.673.806.17

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