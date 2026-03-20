Persistent appoints Hari S. Abhyankar as Global Head of Private Equity and Professional Services

Persistent Systems announced the appointment of Hari S. Abhyankar as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Private Equity and Professional Services.

As private equity firms compress value-creation cycles and place greater emphasis on AI-led transformation, the need for execution partners who can deliver results at speed is increasing. Persistent is scaling its focus in this segment, bringing together its engineering-led capabilities, AI expertise and platform-driven approach to support investors and their portfolio companies from diligence through value realization.

In this role, Hari will lead Persistent's global strategy and growth across private equity investors, their portfolio companies and professional services organizations. He will work closely with clients to accelerate revenue growth, enable platform modernization and drive faster realization of transformation priorities across portfolios, while also expanding EBITDA through improved operational efficiency and value creation.

Hari brings over 25 years of experience at the intersection of strategy, technology and business transformation. He previously served as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, advising leading technology companies and global enterprises on corporate strategy, large-scale transformation and revenue acceleration initiatives. Following his tenure at McKinsey, he worked with AI-native startups, focusing on scaling technology-led innovation and next-generation operating models.

He has also held senior leadership roles at Interpublic Group and Digitas, where he built and led analytics, digital strategy and data-driven marketing organizations serving global technology and enterprise clients. Hari holds a PhD in Operations Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

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