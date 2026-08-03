Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.09% to Rs 4303.23 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 13.67% to Rs 483.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 424.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.09% to Rs 4303.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3333.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4303.233333.5916.1918.35738.39649.19623.10555.41483.04424.94

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