Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.09% to Rs 4303.23 croreNet profit of Persistent Systems rose 13.67% to Rs 483.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 424.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.09% to Rs 4303.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3333.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4303.233333.59 29 OPM %16.1918.35 -PBDT738.39649.19 14 PBT623.10555.41 12 NP483.04424.94 14
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:09 AM IST