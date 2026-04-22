Persistent Systems Q4 PAT rises 20% QoQ to Rs 529 crore

Persistent Systems reported a 20.43% sequential increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 529.26 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 439.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 7.35% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,055.94 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit rose 33.73%, while revenue grew 25.10% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 673.98 crore, up 19.29% QoQ and 33.40% YoY, while EBIT rose 21.4% sequentially and 30.5% annually to Rs 659.16 crore. These figures include a one-time impact of the New Labour Codes in Q3 FY26.

The company reported revenue of $436 million for Q4 FY26, representing a steady 3.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase and robust 16.2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in USD terms. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth for the quarter stood at 3.4%, compared to 4.1% in Q3 FY26 and 4.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The companys total contract value (TCV) for the quarter was $600.8 million, while annual contract value (ACV) stood at $445.1 million.

Dr Anand Deshpande, founder, chairman and managing director, Persistent, said, Our approach has consistently been to build capabilities ahead of demand. Over the past 36 years, we have invested in strengthening our engineering depth and data foundations, which are now finding greater application as AI adoption scales across enterprises. These investments are leading to deeper client relationships and a more meaningful role in how our clients are reshaping their businesses in the context of AI. We will continue to build and adapt our capabilities as the market evolves, with the same long-term discipline.

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent, said, We delivered 17.4% year-on-year revenue growth in FY26, with an EBIT margin of 15.6%. I am pleased to share that we have declared a full-year dividend of ₹40 per share. Q4 FY26 marked our 24th sequential quarter of growth, reflecting the consistency of our execution and alignment to client demand in a market being shaped by AI. As AI adoption accelerates, our AI-first strategy is strengthening our operating model and improving the quality and scale of delivery across the business.

Our growth momentum continues to be recognized in the market, with Brand Finance naming Persistent the fastest-growing IT services brand globally in 2026. We are deeply grateful to our employees for their unwavering commitment and to our clients, partners and shareholders for their continued trust and belief, enabling our progress.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 for the financial year 202526. The said final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 36th Annual General Meeting of the company. The record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend will be determined later and communicated to the stock exchanges separately.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven digital engineering and enterprise modernization to businesses across industries. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation.

The counter fell 4.41% to Rs 5,100 on the BSE.