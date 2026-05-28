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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 151.76% to Rs 32.83 crore

Net profit of Pervasive Commodities reported to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 151.76% to Rs 32.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.21% to Rs 43.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.8313.04 152 43.0630.28 42 OPM %44.90-5.90 --1.050.33 - PBDT14.75-0.78 LP -0.010.07 PL PBT14.75-0.78 LP -0.010.07 PL NP14.72-0.60 LP -0.040.09 PL

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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