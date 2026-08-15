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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pet Plastics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pet Plastics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

Sales rise 2048.00% to Rs 26.85 crore

Net Loss of Pet Plastics reported to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2048.00% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.851.25 2048 OPM %2.91-30.40 -PBDT-2.56-0.34 -653 PBT-6.02-0.34 -1671 NP-6.02-0.34 -1671

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:13 AM IST