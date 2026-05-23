Petrol, diesel prices raised for third time this month amid crude oil surge
State-run fuel retailers on Saturday, 23 May 2026, raised petrol and diesel prices for the third time this month amid elevated crude oil prices due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
In Mumbai, petrol prices were hiked by Rs 0.90 per litre to Rs 108.49, while diesel prices rose by Rs 0.94 per litre to Rs 95.02.
Earlier this month, fuel prices were first raised by Rs 3 per litre and later by around 90 paise per litre as global crude prices surged on fears of supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
India imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel prices highly sensitive to global oil movements.
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST