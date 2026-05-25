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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petrol, diesel prices raised further

Petrol, diesel prices raised further

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to pass on rising international oil prices to consumers. With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy. The latest revision pushed petrol prices higher by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71, according to industry sources.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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