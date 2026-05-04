Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 25.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 23.33% to Rs 9442.09 croreNet profit of Petronet LNG rose 25.19% to Rs 1370.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1094.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.33% to Rs 9442.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12315.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.51% to Rs 3912.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3972.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.69% to Rs 43494.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50982.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9442.0912315.75 -23 43494.9150982.03 -15 OPM %19.7112.28 -12.2710.84 - PBDT1999.861648.89 21 5962.066039.08 -1 PBT1794.391443.11 24 5123.905232.87 -2 NP1370.741094.90 25 3912.533972.68 -2
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:50 PM IST