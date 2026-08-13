Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 35.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 53.22% to Rs 5557.84 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG rose 35.07% to Rs 1137.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 841.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 53.22% to Rs 5557.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11879.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5557.8411879.8627.629.761692.071316.811490.841109.861137.14841.88

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