Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 276.75, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 9.07% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 276.75, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24151.6. The Sensex is at 77370.71, up 0.58%.Petronet LNG Ltd has gained around 2.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39764.85, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 278.35, down 0.91% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd tumbled 8.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 9.07% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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