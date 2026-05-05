Petronet LNG Q4 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 1,337 cr

Petronet LNG reported 25.29% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,337.59 crore despite 23.33% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9442.06 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 24.34% YoY to Rs 1794.39 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Total expenses fell 29.11% to Rs 7847.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 11,070.04 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 7746.04 crore (down 28.49% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 57.03 crore (up 20.85% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 61.54 crore (up 1.13% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 1.92% to Rs 3,809.41 crore on 14.69% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 43,494.91 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 3.00 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each on the equity shares for the financial year 2025-26.

Petronet LNG is a joint venture promoted by four Oil & Gas Maharatna PSUsGAIL, ONGC, IOCL, and BPCLeach holding a 12.5% equity stake. It accounts for around 34% of gas supplies in the country and handle around 74% of LNG imports in India.

The counter fell 1.05% to Rs 273.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News