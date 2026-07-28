Pfizer standalone net profit rises 6.63% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 653.17 croreNet profit of Pfizer rose 6.63% to Rs 204.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 191.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 653.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 603.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales653.17603.05 8 OPM %37.9034.83 -PBDT290.94273.94 6 PBT276.68259.53 7 NP204.47191.75 7
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:51 PM IST