Pfizer standalone net profit rises 6.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 653.17 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 6.63% to Rs 204.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 191.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 653.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 603.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.653.17603.0537.9034.83290.94273.94276.68259.53204.47191.75

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