PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.25% to Rs 2033.96 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 13.80% to Rs 76.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.25% to Rs 2033.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1503.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2033.961503.857.298.06120.94105.5294.4284.6876.2266.98

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