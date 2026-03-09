Monday, March 09, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PG Electroplast drops as supplier flags LPG shortage amid West Asia conflict

PG Electroplast drops as supplier flags LPG shortage amid West Asia conflict

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

PG Electroplast tumbled 11.94% to Rs 535.40 after the company announced that the allocation of LPG quantities by its supplier has been constrained with effect from 9 March 2026, due to ongoing war in the Middle East region.

The company said that its gas supplier has informed it regarding a shortage of gas under its gas sale and purchase agreement. The said communication is due to the constraints faced by certain vessels arising from maritime navigation restrictions in light of the recent ongoing war in the Middle East region impacting the gas supply scenario, the availability of gas has become severely constrained.

The company said that it is currently assessing the situation with respect to any supply curtailment that may need to be imposed on its downstream customers. However, it is exploring alternative sources/supplies for unaffected production.

 

The company added that at this stage, the potential impact of the ongoing shortage situation cannot be quantified. It is closely monitoring developments.

PG Electroplast is one-stop solution provider for Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and contract manufacturing to most leading consumer durable and electronics brands in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 56.7% to Rs 61.96 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 39.54 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales climbed 45.9% YoY to Rs 1,412.13 crore in Q3 FY26.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

