PG Foils standalone net profit rises 54.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 125.58 crore

Net profit of PG Foils rose 54.19% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 125.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.125.5881.802.53-6.6120.0513.7918.7212.3014.349.30

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