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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Foils standalone net profit rises 54.19% in the June 2026 quarter

PG Foils standalone net profit rises 54.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 125.58 crore

Net profit of PG Foils rose 54.19% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 125.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales125.5881.80 54 OPM %2.53-6.61 -PBDT20.0513.79 45 PBT18.7212.30 52 NP14.349.30 54

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:54 AM IST