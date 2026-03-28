Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals announces divestment of step-down subsidiary

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals announced the disinvestment/sale of shareholding in Siri Labvivo Diet (the company's step-down subsidiary) by Adita Bio Sys (the company's material subsidiary).

Consequent to the completion of the above transaction, Siri Labvivo Diet has ceased to be a subsidiary of Adita Bio Sys and accordingly, has also ceased to be a step-down subsidiary of the Company with effect from 27 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News