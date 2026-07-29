Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 23.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 1074.94 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 23.34% to Rs 296.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 240.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1074.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 952.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1074.94952.9959.6859.21587.91500.66492.40407.21296.86240.69

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