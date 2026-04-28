Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 50.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.34% to Rs 1233.20 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 50.04% to Rs 403.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.34% to Rs 1233.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1016.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.34% to Rs 1223.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 984.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 4422.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3813.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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