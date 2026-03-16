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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PhonePe delays IPO plans amid market volatility: Report

PhonePe delays IPO plans amid market volatility: Report

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Digital payments firm PhonePe has reportedly decided to delay its plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and volatile market conditions.

According to media reports, the company has temporarily deferred its public market listing amid rising uncertainty in global markets following the conflict in West Asia. The report said PhonePe may restart the IPO process once conditions in capital markets stabilise.

The decision reflects caution among companies planning public offerings as geopolitical risks and market volatility continue to weigh on investor sentiment. However, the company is said to remain committed to pursuing a public listing in India at a later stage.

 

The Bengaluru-based fintech had received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India earlier this year for its IPO.

PhonePe is an India-headquartered technology company focused on digital payments and financial services. The company aims to expand access to financial services and enable seamless movement of money for individuals and businesses.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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