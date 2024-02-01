Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Photon Capital Advisors reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.060.05-266.67-200.000-0.100-0.100-0.10