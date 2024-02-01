Sensex (    %)
                        
Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:36 PM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore
Photon Capital Advisors reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %-266.67-200.00 -PBDT0-0.10 100 PBT0-0.10 100 NP0-0.10 100
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

