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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Photon Capital Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Photon Capital Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 2516.67% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Photon Capital Advisors reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2516.67% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 616.67% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.570.06 2517 1.720.24 617 OPM %89.17-83.33 -64.53-95.83 - PBDT1.40-0.05 LP 1.11-0.23 LP PBT1.39-0.06 LP 1.08-0.26 LP NP1.20-0.31 LP 0.89-0.51 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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