Physicswallah reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.42% to Rs 1053.95 crore

Net Loss of Physicswallah reported to Rs 77.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 120.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.42% to Rs 1053.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 847.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1053.95847.09-5.41-9.0126.35-54.40-84.32-152.03-77.57-120.45

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