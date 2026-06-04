PhysicsWallah soars after shifting student lending to NBFC partners

Shares of PhysicsWallah jumped 16.18% to Rs 107 on Thursday after the edtech company revised its student lending strategy.

The company said it will partner with multiple regulated non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to provide education loans to students. The move comes shortly after PhysicsWallah announced an investment of around Rs 120 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, FinZ Finance.

In an exchange filing, the company said it is moving away from its earlier plan of undertaking lending activities directly. The revised approach is expected to reduce balance-sheet and credit risks.

PhysicsWallah said it will continue to operate as a technology platform that connects students with a curated network of regulated lending partners. The company expects the model to improve affordability, accessibility and scalability.

The future strategy for FinZ Finance will be decided later, subject to board and regulatory approvals.

Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari said stakeholder feedback suggested that PhysicsWallah's core strength lies in building education communities and running its online learning platform, while lending is best handled by regulated NBFCs with established underwriting capabilities.

The company said the decision reflects its focus on prudent capital allocation and long-term shareholder value.

Physicswallah offers test preparation programmes for JEE, NEET and UPSC, as well as upskilling courses in analytics, finance and software development. It delivers content through online platforms and runs tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres.

On a consolidated basis, Physicswallah reported net loss of Rs 74.89 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 293.10 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales rose 50.72% YoY to Rs 918.80 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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