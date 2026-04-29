Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 334.60 croreNet profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 12.14% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 334.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.39% to Rs 137.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 1033.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 811.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales334.60250.48 34 1033.08811.14 27 OPM %21.3426.15 -22.5922.56 - PBDT68.5358.73 17 213.52161.67 32 PBT62.7753.75 17 190.24142.20 34 NP44.7039.86 12 137.53102.34 34
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST