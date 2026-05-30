Picturehouse Media consolidated net profit declines 96.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Picturehouse Media declined 96.95% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.04% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

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