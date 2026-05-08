Pidilite Inds climbs after Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 547 cr

Pidilite Industries gained 3.18% to Rs 1497.35 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 22.8% to Rs 547.39 crore on 15.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,284.80 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Revenue growth during the quarter aided by underlying volume growth (UVG) of 15.3%.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 25.07% YoY to Rs 732.21 crore in Q4 March 2026. EBITDA stood at Rs 766 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 31.1% compared with Rs 5484 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 23.4% in Q4 FY26 as against 20.6% in Q4 FY25.

in Q4 FY26, revenue from consumer & Bazaar segment grew 15.9% YoY with UVG stood at 15.4%. Revenue from Business to Business (B2B) segment jumped 9.3% YoY to Rs 752 crore during the quarter with UVG of 14.8%.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 37.16% to Rs 579.27 crore on 14.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,583.38 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 17.95% to Rs 2448.92 crore on 11.11% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 14,600.83 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Sudhanshu Vats, managing director, Pidilite Industries, said, We have delivered strong mid-teens UVG and Revenue growth with robust expansion in margins, underscoring the strength of our brands and business model. Consumer & Bazaar segment continued to accelerate, while Business-to-Business segment made steady progress despite external challenges.

Looking ahead, we are confident of our disciplined execution as we navigate the current supply side environment. We expect the momentum in domestic demand to continue as we manage the potential impact on input costs in the year ahead.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs. 11.50 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

Pidilite Industries is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. The companys major brands include M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, RoƯ, Dr. Fixit, Araldite and Fevicryl.

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