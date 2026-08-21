Pidilite Industries allots 89,340 equity shares under ESOP
Pidilite Industries has allotted 89,340 equity shares of face value of Re.1/-each in the share capital of the company for cash at par to the eligible employees of the company who exercised their stock options under ESOP-2016.
After allotment of aforesaid equity shares, the share capital of the company stands increased from 1,017,790,348 to 1,017,879,688.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST