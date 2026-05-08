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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 3583.38 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 37.16% to Rs 579.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 3583.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3141.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.95% to Rs 2448.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2076.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 14600.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13140.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3583.383141.14 14 14600.8313140.31 11 OPM %23.1920.11 -24.0922.90 - PBDT881.72697.81 26 3728.593206.10 16 PBT784.63601.13 31 3333.882847.62 17 NP579.27422.34 37 2448.922076.24 18

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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