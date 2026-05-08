Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.16% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 3583.38 croreNet profit of Pidilite Industries rose 37.16% to Rs 579.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 3583.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3141.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.95% to Rs 2448.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2076.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 14600.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13140.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3583.383141.14 14 14600.8313140.31 11 OPM %23.1920.11 -24.0922.90 - PBDT881.72697.81 26 3728.593206.10 16 PBT784.63601.13 31 3333.882847.62 17 NP579.27422.34 37 2448.922076.24 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Suryoday Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST