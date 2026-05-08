Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 3583.38 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 37.16% to Rs 579.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 3583.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3141.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.95% to Rs 2448.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2076.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 14600.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13140.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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