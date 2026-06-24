PIGL receives additional work order of Rs 3.72 cr from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received additional work order of Rs 3.72 crore related to the order received from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of material/ equipment for development of distribution infrastructure work for segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at Salumbar Circle of Ajmer Discom of Rajasthan state under RDSS scheme on turnkey basis.
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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 12:16 PM IST