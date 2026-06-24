PIGL receives additional work order of Rs 3.72 cr from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received additional work order of Rs 3.72 crore related to the order received from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of material/ equipment for development of distribution infrastructure work for segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at Salumbar Circle of Ajmer Discom of Rajasthan state under RDSS scheme on turnkey basis.