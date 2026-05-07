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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 0.30% to Rs 26.84 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 0.93% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.30% to Rs 26.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.31% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 108.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.8426.92 0 108.34100.15 8 OPM %8.499.58 -8.299.35 - PBDT2.002.31 -13 7.958.50 -6 PBT1.511.88 -20 6.067.00 -13 NP1.081.07 1 4.495.24 -14

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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