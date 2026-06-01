Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.13% to Rs 44.10 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.13% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.46% to Rs 31.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 282.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 302.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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