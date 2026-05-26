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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pine Labs clocks PAT of Rs 59 crore in Q4 FY26

Pine Labs clocks PAT of Rs 59 crore in Q4 FY26

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Pine Labs has reported a net profit of Rs 59 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 29 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue rose by 17% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 701 crore during the period under review.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 73% to Rs 146 crore while Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 700 basis points to 21% in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY26. It had registered a pre-tax loss of Rs 22 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Pine Labs has reported a net profit of Rs 113 crore on revenue of Rs 559 crore. It had recorded a net loss of Rs 29 crore on revenue of Rs 84 crore in FY25.

 

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Pine Labs is a technology company focused on digitizing commerce through digital payments and issuing solutions for merchants, consumer brands and enterprises, and financial institutions.

The scrip fell 2.46% to currently trade at Rs 142.55 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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