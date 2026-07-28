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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pine Labs consolidated net profit rises 308.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Pine Labs consolidated net profit rises 308.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 736.92 crore

Net profit of Pine Labs rose 308.56% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 736.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 615.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales736.92615.91 20 OPM %12.887.25 -PBDT111.0360.40 84 PBT37.73-4.84 LP NP19.574.79 309

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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