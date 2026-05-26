Pine Labs standalone net profit rises 78.44% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 515.42 croreNet profit of Pine Labs rose 78.44% to Rs 67.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 515.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 415.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 434.90% to Rs 149.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 1926.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1597.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales515.42415.62 24 1926.091597.31 21 OPM %17.3312.28 -14.0910.55 - PBDT132.6393.75 41 373.28241.21 55 PBT81.3244.31 84 181.0736.12 401 NP67.2937.71 78 149.8828.02 435
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:09 AM IST