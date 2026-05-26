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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pine Labs standalone net profit rises 78.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Pine Labs standalone net profit rises 78.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 515.42 crore

Net profit of Pine Labs rose 78.44% to Rs 67.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 515.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 415.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 434.90% to Rs 149.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 1926.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1597.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales515.42415.62 24 1926.091597.31 21 OPM %17.3312.28 -14.0910.55 - PBDT132.6393.75 41 373.28241.21 55 PBT81.3244.31 84 181.0736.12 401 NP67.2937.71 78 149.8828.02 435

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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