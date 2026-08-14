Friday, August 14, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pioneer Agro Extracts standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Pioneer Agro Extracts standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Pioneer Agro Extracts rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 44.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 44.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Premier Synthetics standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Premier Synthetics standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 70.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 70.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 79.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 79.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 43.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 43.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST